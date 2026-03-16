Strike Threatens to Ground Thousands at Berlin Airport Amidst Tensions
Around 57,000 passengers were scheduled to fly on March 18 when the Verdi union planned a strike at Berlin Airport. The CEO of the airport considers the strike disproportionate given the current tense situation due to the conflict in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:41 IST
Deutsche Lufthansa AG faces potential disruption at Berlin Airport as Verdi union announces a strike for March 18.
Around 57,000 passengers have been scheduled for flights on this day, creating concern for significant travel interruptions.
The airport's CEO argues that the strike plan appears disproportionate, particularly given the current unrest linked to Iran's conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)