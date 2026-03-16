Navigating Tensions: India, Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz

The government dismissed claims on Monday concerning Tehran's alleged request for the release of three oil tankers seized by India in exchange for safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Government sources insisted the tankers in question are not owned by Iran and that no such discussions have occurred between the two countries.

Despite these denials, India has maintained contact with Iran to ensure the safe transit of over 20 Indian-flagged merchant ships through this crucial maritime route, amid rising global oil and LNG prices due to Iran's blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)