Central Banks Brace for Inflation Amid Global Turmoil

This week, leading central banks in developed markets decided to keep their interest rates unchanged. Nonetheless, they expressed readiness to combat inflation, especially due to the energy shocks ensuing from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, having already increased rates, did so again with a clear warning about inflation risks presented by the conflict. Other central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, have indicated potential future rate hikes.

Each central bank's current policy varies, with Australia's financial circle foreseeing further hikes and the Norges Bank likely moving similarly. Meanwhile, Japan and Switzerland remain cautious, keeping rates stable while monitoring inflation impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)