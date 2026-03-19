Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets Gulf Oil Facilities
Iran has escalated attacks on oil and natural gas facilities in the Gulf, deepening a conflict that impacts the global economy. For the first time, Israel retaliated with strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, hitting multiple targets including ships and a command center, says Lt Col Nadav Shoshani.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
On Thursday, Iran ramped up its offensive against oil and natural gas installations around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a conflict that is sending shock waves through the global economy.
In a significant escalation, Israel launched its first strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, according to Israeli military authorities.
Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the strikes targeted dozens of sites, including ships, a shipyard, and a command center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Iran
- Gulf
- oil facilities
- natural gas
- Israel
- Caspian Sea
- conflict
- global economy
- retaliation
- military
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