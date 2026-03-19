Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets Gulf Oil Facilities

On Thursday, Iran ramped up its offensive against oil and natural gas installations around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a conflict that is sending shock waves through the global economy.

In a significant escalation, Israel launched its first strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, according to Israeli military authorities.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the strikes targeted dozens of sites, including ships, a shipyard, and a command center.

(With inputs from agencies.)