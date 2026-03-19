Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets Gulf Oil Facilities

Iran has escalated attacks on oil and natural gas facilities in the Gulf, deepening a conflict that impacts the global economy. For the first time, Israel retaliated with strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, hitting multiple targets including ships and a command center, says Lt Col Nadav Shoshani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:13 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran Targets Gulf Oil Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Thursday, Iran ramped up its offensive against oil and natural gas installations around the Gulf, raising the stakes in a conflict that is sending shock waves through the global economy.

In a significant escalation, Israel launched its first strikes on Iranian targets in the Caspian Sea, according to Israeli military authorities.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani confirmed that the strikes targeted dozens of sites, including ships, a shipyard, and a command center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026