Hapag-Lloyd's Strategy Amidst Middle East Shipping Crisis

Hapag-Lloyd, a leading global shipping company, is in negotiations to manage additional costs that have escalated to USD 40-50 million weekly due to Middle Eastern tensions, according to CEO Rolf Habben Jensen.

Jensen announced at a maritime cooperation event with India that the conflict has disrupted around 25,000 shipments and has affected 1 to 10 percent of the global trade range. He also noted challenges in bunker fuel prices and insurance costs.

Despite current obstacles, Hapag-Lloyd remains optimistic about growth, particularly in the Indian market, targeting an increase from 2 million to over 3 million TEUs by 2030, with ongoing strong performance in Africa, Europe, and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)