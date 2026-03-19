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Hapag-Lloyd's Strategy Amidst Middle East Shipping Crisis

Hapag-Lloyd is negotiating with partners to address rising costs due to Middle East tensions, which have increased expenses by $40-$50 million weekly. Affecting 25,000 shipments, the situation impacts global trade and energy supply, but the company remains focused on growth in key markets like India, Africa, Europe, and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:05 IST
Hapag-Lloyd's Strategy Amidst Middle East Shipping Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Hapag-Lloyd, a leading global shipping company, is in negotiations to manage additional costs that have escalated to USD 40-50 million weekly due to Middle Eastern tensions, according to CEO Rolf Habben Jensen.

Jensen announced at a maritime cooperation event with India that the conflict has disrupted around 25,000 shipments and has affected 1 to 10 percent of the global trade range. He also noted challenges in bunker fuel prices and insurance costs.

Despite current obstacles, Hapag-Lloyd remains optimistic about growth, particularly in the Indian market, targeting an increase from 2 million to over 3 million TEUs by 2030, with ongoing strong performance in Africa, Europe, and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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