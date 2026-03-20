Ryanair Anticipates Early 737 MAX 10 Deliveries as Boeing Seeks Certification

Boeing is set to receive certification for its 737 MAX 10 aircraft in the third quarter, with deliveries expected early next year. This news was shared by Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary during an event in Brussels, marking a more precise timeline than previously provided by Boeing.

Acquiring certification and initiating deliveries of the 737 MAX 10 is critical for Boeing's financial recovery following past challenges, including crashes and regulatory issues. This model will compete directly with European rival Airbus's A321neo, which has been in service since 2017.

Ryanair has ordered 150 MAX 10s this year, with options to purchase an additional 150. The airline already operates the 737 MAX 8s. Boeing plans to construct 30 units by the year's end, aiming for delivery in 2027. These developments were shared by Boeing's CFO Jay Malave at a recent London conference.