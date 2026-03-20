Tensions Rise: US-Israeli Strike on Iranian Port Alarms Caspian States

On Wednesday, Russia expressed significant concern over what it described as an 'irresponsible' joint US-Israeli strike on Iran's Bandar Anzali port. This port is a vital part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects Mumbai to St Petersburg, bypassing the Suez Canal, aiming to enhance trade between Asia and Europe.

The strike, which took place on March 18, affected crucial infrastructure, including the Customs House at Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea coast. Local reports indicate this joint military action poses a threat to the economic interests and logistic frameworks crucial for trade between Russia, Iran, and other Caspian states.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, warned about the escalating geographic expansion of Israeli and US military actions in Iran, urging a cessation of hostilities. She emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the growing tensions in the Middle East, which may spread to neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)