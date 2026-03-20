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Revamping Railways: AI Surveillance and Smart Upgrades at New Delhi Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw led a review meeting to enhance New Delhi Railway Station with improved accessibility and security. Initiatives include AI surveillance, colour-coded IDs for staff, and QR-based access. These upgrades aim to transform stations into safer, well-organized, and passenger-friendly environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:31 IST
Revamping Railways: AI Surveillance and Smart Upgrades at New Delhi Station
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened a crucial meeting at Rail Bhawan on Friday to assess ongoing projects aimed at upgrading station accessibility and passenger amenities. The focus was on plans related to access control, crowd management, and tech-driven surveillance to enrich the passenger experience.

The changes will start at New Delhi Railway Station and expand nationwide after initial evaluations. AI surveillance cameras will cover the station, identifying unauthorized access points and enhancing security protocols. A new color-coded ID system will improve workforce recognition and accountability, with distinct badges for railway employees and other station personnel.

Further improvements include piloting a QR code-based access system, integrating the RailOne App with Bharat Taxi for efficient last-mile connectivity, and boosting station signage. These developments underscore the Indian Railways' dedication to reimagining stations into secure and user-friendly spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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