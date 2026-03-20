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Dollar Resilience Tested Amid Global Monetary Policy Shifts

The dollar gained on Friday, yet faced a potential weekly downturn against major currencies as rising energy prices drive inflation. Investors doubt Federal Reserve rate cuts, while central banks adopt hawkish stances. Energy disruptions from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran influenced these financial dynamics globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:48 IST
Dollar Resilience Tested Amid Global Monetary Policy Shifts
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The dollar firmed on Friday while heading towards a weekly decline against major currencies due to shifting investor expectations about Fed rate cuts amid rising inflation driven by climbing energy prices.

The recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has significantly impacted energy supplies, making rate cuts less likely as central banks become hawkish. Major currencies like the euro, yen, sterling, and Swiss franc saw gains against the dollar.

Investor confidence in global central banks is rising despite ongoing geopolitical conflicts. The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan signal readiness to adjust rates to counter inflation. This comes as other central banks hold steady or prepare for potential hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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