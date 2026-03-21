India's Booming Pharma Industry: A Global Game Changer

India is poised to become a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Speaking at a healthcare summit, Singh emphasized the country's transition towards self-reliance in healthcare solutions. This shift is expected to boost India's GDP by fortifying its position as a global manufacturing hub.

The minister highlighted India's remarkable journey over the past decade from a largely import-based healthcare system to an ecosystem driven by indigenous innovation. Singh noted the increasing emphasis on global quality benchmarks and the integration of research with industry as central to this transformation.

With India now developing its own antibiotics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, the country is not only ensuring affordability and accessibility but is also establishing itself as a leader in high-quality healthcare solutions on the global stage.