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India's Booming Pharma Industry: A Global Game Changer

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted India's emerging role as a significant pharmaceutical economy. At a healthcare summit, he emphasized the country's shift from import-dependence to self-reliance, with a growing focus on innovative, affordable healthcare solutions, poised to boost GDP and establish India as a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:38 IST
India's Booming Pharma Industry: A Global Game Changer
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India is poised to become a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Speaking at a healthcare summit, Singh emphasized the country's transition towards self-reliance in healthcare solutions. This shift is expected to boost India's GDP by fortifying its position as a global manufacturing hub.

The minister highlighted India's remarkable journey over the past decade from a largely import-based healthcare system to an ecosystem driven by indigenous innovation. Singh noted the increasing emphasis on global quality benchmarks and the integration of research with industry as central to this transformation.

With India now developing its own antibiotics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, the country is not only ensuring affordability and accessibility but is also establishing itself as a leader in high-quality healthcare solutions on the global stage.

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