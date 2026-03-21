Transport Turmoil: Overturned Oxygen Truck Raises Road Safety Concerns

A truck carrying oxygen cylinders overturned on the notorious Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday, severely injuring the driver, according to police. The accident occurred near Dugad Phata when the vehicle lost balance due to the road's poor condition, marked by potholes and incomplete repairs.

The vehicle veered off course and overturned, leaving the driver with serious injuries and necessitating immediate medical attention, police officials reported. Fortunately, the oxygen cylinders onboard remained intact, averting a potentially hazardous situation.

Residents in the area expressed frustration over the frequent accidents on this stretch of road, attributing them to the ongoing and incomplete concretization work, which has left the road in a perilous state.

(With inputs from agencies.)