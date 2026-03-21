Transport Turmoil: Overturned Oxygen Truck Raises Road Safety Concerns
An oxygen truck overturned on Maharashtra's Bhiwandi-Wada road due to poor road conditions, leaving the driver seriously injured. The incident highlights concerns over safety amid incomplete roadworks. Fortunately, the oxygen cylinders remained undamaged. Local residents report a rise in accidents due to the road's deteriorating state.
- Country:
- India
A truck carrying oxygen cylinders overturned on the notorious Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday, severely injuring the driver, according to police. The accident occurred near Dugad Phata when the vehicle lost balance due to the road's poor condition, marked by potholes and incomplete repairs.
The vehicle veered off course and overturned, leaving the driver with serious injuries and necessitating immediate medical attention, police officials reported. Fortunately, the oxygen cylinders onboard remained intact, averting a potentially hazardous situation.
Residents in the area expressed frustration over the frequent accidents on this stretch of road, attributing them to the ongoing and incomplete concretization work, which has left the road in a perilous state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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