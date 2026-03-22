Gas Price Surge Threatens US Tax Refund Windfall

Anticipated economic growth stemming from President Donald Trump's tax cut refunds faces a significant obstacle as rising gas prices threaten consumer spending, according to economists. The ongoing conflict in Iran, which began on February 28, has pushed nationwide average gas prices to $3.94 per gallon, up significantly from just a month ago.

Experts warn that elevated gas prices are likely to persist even after the conflict ends, as shipping and production disruptions take time to resolve. Such increases are expected to reduce spending on discretionary items, such as dining and clothing, particularly among lower and middle-income households.

The situation risks exacerbating the 'K-shaped' economic narrative, where higher-income households fare better than those with lower incomes. While the U.S. economy is predicted to grow this year, the pace is expected to slow, with analysts pointing to rising energy costs as a barrier to economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)