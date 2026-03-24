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Global Stock Markets Rebound Amid US-Iran Tensions

Asian benchmarks rebounded, following Wall Street's cautious relief after claims of US-Iran discussions on ending hostilities. Japanese stocks such as Toyota saw gains, while tensions over Iran impacted global energy and financial markets. Trump claimed talks with Iran, but this was denied by Iranian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 07:30 IST
Global Stock Markets Rebound Amid US-Iran Tensions
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Global stock markets saw a lift as Asian benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday, aligning with Wall Street's cautious optimism after President Donald Trump's announcement of talks with Iran regarding a potential end to hostilities. Japanese stocks, including the Nikkei 225 and Toyota Motor Corp, posted gains, responding to positive sentiment.

Energy market fluctuations continued, with US benchmark crude increasing to $90.15 a barrel, following Trump's statements. However, Iranian officials dismissed these claims, adding another layer of complexity to geopolitical tensions affecting international trade routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The financial outlook showed resilience, with the S&P 500 rising significantly, alongside a decrease in Treasury yields. While the US dollar experienced slight gains against the yen and euro, the global economy remains sensitive to the evolving US-Iran situation, underlining the interconnected nature of geopolitical and financial events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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