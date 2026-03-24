Global Stock Markets Rebound Amid US-Iran Tensions

Global stock markets saw a lift as Asian benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday, aligning with Wall Street's cautious optimism after President Donald Trump's announcement of talks with Iran regarding a potential end to hostilities. Japanese stocks, including the Nikkei 225 and Toyota Motor Corp, posted gains, responding to positive sentiment.

Energy market fluctuations continued, with US benchmark crude increasing to $90.15 a barrel, following Trump's statements. However, Iranian officials dismissed these claims, adding another layer of complexity to geopolitical tensions affecting international trade routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The financial outlook showed resilience, with the S&P 500 rising significantly, alongside a decrease in Treasury yields. While the US dollar experienced slight gains against the yen and euro, the global economy remains sensitive to the evolving US-Iran situation, underlining the interconnected nature of geopolitical and financial events.

(With inputs from agencies.)