GSP Crop Science Ltd Surges on Market Debut
GSP Crop Science Ltd shares debuted with a 4% premium on BSE, opening at Rs 332.30, rising by 13.21% to Rs 362.30. The IPO attracted a 1.61 times subscription, raising Rs 400 crore. Funds aim at debt reduction and corporate purposes. GSP specializes in agrochemicals with four decades of expertise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, GSP Crop Science Ltd made a robust stock market debut, marking a nearly 4% premium to its issue price of Rs 320, opening at Rs 332.30 on the BSE.
The stock performance soared, climbing 13.21% to reach Rs 362.30. At NSE, it was listed at Rs 328, reflecting a 2.5% premium.
With a market valuation of Rs 1,535.12 crore, the IPO garnered 1.61 times subscription, raising Rs 400 crore for debt payment and corporate purposes. The Ahmedabad-based firm is renowned for its four-decade expertise in agrochemicals.
(With inputs from agencies.)