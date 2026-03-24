GSP Crop Science Ltd Surges on Market Debut

On Tuesday, GSP Crop Science Ltd made a robust stock market debut, marking a nearly 4% premium to its issue price of Rs 320, opening at Rs 332.30 on the BSE.

The stock performance soared, climbing 13.21% to reach Rs 362.30. At NSE, it was listed at Rs 328, reflecting a 2.5% premium.

With a market valuation of Rs 1,535.12 crore, the IPO garnered 1.61 times subscription, raising Rs 400 crore for debt payment and corporate purposes. The Ahmedabad-based firm is renowned for its four-decade expertise in agrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)