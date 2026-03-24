Left Menu

GSP Crop Science Ltd Surges on Market Debut

GSP Crop Science Ltd shares debuted with a 4% premium on BSE, opening at Rs 332.30, rising by 13.21% to Rs 362.30. The IPO attracted a 1.61 times subscription, raising Rs 400 crore. Funds aim at debt reduction and corporate purposes. GSP specializes in agrochemicals with four decades of expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:09 IST
GSP Crop Science Ltd Surges on Market Debut
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, GSP Crop Science Ltd made a robust stock market debut, marking a nearly 4% premium to its issue price of Rs 320, opening at Rs 332.30 on the BSE.

The stock performance soared, climbing 13.21% to reach Rs 362.30. At NSE, it was listed at Rs 328, reflecting a 2.5% premium.

With a market valuation of Rs 1,535.12 crore, the IPO garnered 1.61 times subscription, raising Rs 400 crore for debt payment and corporate purposes. The Ahmedabad-based firm is renowned for its four-decade expertise in agrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026