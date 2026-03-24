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Potential Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Planes

The Philippines may ground planes due to a jet fuel shortage caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. President Marcos stated countries can't refuel Philippine planes, compelling them to carry extra fuel. The war has disrupted global air travel, stranding many in Middle Eastern hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:41 IST
Potential Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Planes
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The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran could force the Philippines to ground its fleets due to a critical shortage of jet fuel, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed in a Bloomberg News interview. This situation arises as several nations have notified Philippine airlines of their inability to refuel aircraft.

As a result, these airlines now face the logistical challenge of carrying sufficient fuel for both outbound and return journeys. In anticipation of this, countries like Vietnam are preparing to impose fuel surcharges on international routes starting early April.

The conflict has already wreaked havoc on global air travel, leading to the closure of pivotal Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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