Potential Fuel Crisis Grounds Philippine Planes

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran could force the Philippines to ground its fleets due to a critical shortage of jet fuel, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed in a Bloomberg News interview. This situation arises as several nations have notified Philippine airlines of their inability to refuel aircraft.

As a result, these airlines now face the logistical challenge of carrying sufficient fuel for both outbound and return journeys. In anticipation of this, countries like Vietnam are preparing to impose fuel surcharges on international routes starting early April.

The conflict has already wreaked havoc on global air travel, leading to the closure of pivotal Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

(With inputs from agencies.)