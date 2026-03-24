Thane's E-Bus Vision: A Green Transit Revolution

Thane Municipal Transport has unveiled an ambitious Rs 791.86 crore budget plan for the fiscal year 2026-27, focusing largely on the integration of electric buses into the city's public transit system. The proposal, presented by manager Balchandra Behere, aims to revolutionize Thane's transport network into a sustainable, technologically-advanced operation.

As part of this green initiative, 100 air-conditioned electric buses will join the fleet under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, with further plans underway to procure 160 more AC e-buses utilizing funds from the 15th Finance Commission's NCAP grants. By March 2027, the fleet will comprise 370 new vehicles, including 270 AC e-buses and 100 CNG non-AC buses.

To facilitate these changes, the undertaking expects revenue from bus operations and advertisements to reach Rs 182.27 crore, while requesting a substantial Rs 538.29 crore grant from the Thane civic body to offset rising fuel costs and sustain subsidized travel for seniors and women. Additional plans include retrofitting 240 diesel buses with CNG kits and implementing digital passes to enhance efficiency for senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)