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Pune Metro Line 3: Boosting Connectivity with Octave Attune EAM

Octave, a potential spin-off from Hexagon AB, has announced that Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. has selected its Attune EAM platform for Pune Metro Line 3. The 23-kilometer line, featuring 23 stations, is expected to improve connectivity in Pune, support economic development, and enhance public transport management through its advanced SaaS platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:21 IST
Pune Metro Line 3: Boosting Connectivity with Octave Attune EAM
  • Country:
  • India

Octave, a potential spin-off software from Hexagon AB, revealed that its Attune EAM platform has been chosen by Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. for managing Pune Metro Line 3. This development signifies a major milestone for Octave, as it establishes a flagship reference in India's burgeoning transportation sector.

The new 23-kilometer metro line, with 23 stations, is set to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Pune, an area challenged by large-scale residential developments. By significantly reducing travel time between the Shivajinagar business district and the Hinjewadi IT hub, the project is anticipated to facilitate economic growth.

Operating under a Public-Private Partnership model, Keolis India is tasked with a ten-year operational contract for the line. Utilizing Octave's SaaS-deployed Attune EAM, which includes generative AI capabilities, the project aims to ensure meticulous asset management and operational efficiency across all metro components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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