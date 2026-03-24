Pune Metro Line 3: Boosting Connectivity with Octave Attune EAM
Octave, a potential spin-off from Hexagon AB, has announced that Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. has selected its Attune EAM platform for Pune Metro Line 3. The 23-kilometer line, featuring 23 stations, is expected to improve connectivity in Pune, support economic development, and enhance public transport management through its advanced SaaS platform.
- Country:
- India
Octave, a potential spin-off software from Hexagon AB, revealed that its Attune EAM platform has been chosen by Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. for managing Pune Metro Line 3. This development signifies a major milestone for Octave, as it establishes a flagship reference in India's burgeoning transportation sector.
The new 23-kilometer metro line, with 23 stations, is set to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Pune, an area challenged by large-scale residential developments. By significantly reducing travel time between the Shivajinagar business district and the Hinjewadi IT hub, the project is anticipated to facilitate economic growth.
Operating under a Public-Private Partnership model, Keolis India is tasked with a ten-year operational contract for the line. Utilizing Octave's SaaS-deployed Attune EAM, which includes generative AI capabilities, the project aims to ensure meticulous asset management and operational efficiency across all metro components.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KMF's Nandini Teams Up with RCB for IPL 2026
Modi's Strategic Response to the West Asia Crisis: A Team India Approach
Controversy Around Brondby Manager Steve Cooper's Team Selection
India U20 Football Team Gears Up for Intense SAFF Championship Battle
US Transportation Secretary says LaGuardia is well-staffed 'but still faces shortages' of air traffic controllers, reports AP.