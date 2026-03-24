Pune Metro Line 3: Boosting Connectivity with Octave Attune EAM

Octave, a potential spin-off software from Hexagon AB, revealed that its Attune EAM platform has been chosen by Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. for managing Pune Metro Line 3. This development signifies a major milestone for Octave, as it establishes a flagship reference in India's burgeoning transportation sector.

The new 23-kilometer metro line, with 23 stations, is set to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Pune, an area challenged by large-scale residential developments. By significantly reducing travel time between the Shivajinagar business district and the Hinjewadi IT hub, the project is anticipated to facilitate economic growth.

Operating under a Public-Private Partnership model, Keolis India is tasked with a ten-year operational contract for the line. Utilizing Octave's SaaS-deployed Attune EAM, which includes generative AI capabilities, the project aims to ensure meticulous asset management and operational efficiency across all metro components.

(With inputs from agencies.)