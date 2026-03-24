Maruti Suzuki's Rs 10,189 Crore Investment to Boost Gujarat Plant Capacity

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a significant investment of Rs 10,189 crore to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in Gujarat. The company's board has approved the construction of a new manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate, increasing its capacity by 2.5 lakh vehicles annually.

Set to become operational by 2029, this will be Maruti Suzuki's fifth plant in India. The company plans to finance this expansion using internal accruals, aiming to address the growing demand for its vehicles. The new plant will also include common infrastructure and facilities for future expansions.

The existing manufacturing capacity of Maruti Suzuki stands at approximately 24 lakh units per year across its plants in Haryana and Gujarat. The company has already began investing in land acquisition and infrastructure development to support further expansion plans in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)