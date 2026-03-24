M3M India Unveils Possession at Antalya Hills, Sector 79: A New Standard in Premium Living
M3M India has begun handing over units at its prestigious M3M Antalya Hills project in Gurugram. Spanning 33 acres, the development offers exclusive low-rise residences inspired by Mediterranean architecture. With occupancy certified, this project highlights M3M's commitment to timely delivery and caters to evolving homebuyer preferences.
- Country:
- India
M3M India, a prominent real estate developer, has launched the possession phase of its high-end residential project, M3M Antalya Hills, located in Sector 79, Gurugram. Celebrated as a hallmark of quality and timely completion, the development recently received its Occupancy Certificate (OC), signifying a major corporate milestone.
Nestled at the base of the Aravalli range, the sprawling 33-acre estate features 2,540 ingeniously crafted low-rise residences, each building hosting merely four apartments to maximize privacy. The project, which required an investment of Rs. 1520 crore, is anticipated to yield a revenue of Rs. 4,000 crore, strengthening M3M's financial standing in Gurugram's competitive housing market.
This Mediterranean-style community promises a holistic lifestyle, complete with a state-of-the-art clubhouse, sports facilities, and exquisite gardens. Ensuring safety and convenience, the gated community offers round-the-clock surveillance and seamless access to NH-48 and SPR. As public transport evolves, Sector 79 remains an attractive residential locale thanks to its rapid infrastructure growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sattva Group's Ambitious Expansion: Rs 8,600 Crore Residential Project Set to Transform Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape
CBI Cracks Down on Alleged Rs 1-Crore Bribery Scandal Involving Real Estate Moguls
Real Estate Giants Godrej and Lodha Bet Big on India's Housing Boom
Real Estate Sector Faces Rising Costs Amid West Asia Tensions
BIG FM Realty Launches Bold Entry into Luknow's Real Estate With Big UNIMAXX City