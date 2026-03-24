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M3M India Unveils Possession at Antalya Hills, Sector 79: A New Standard in Premium Living

M3M India has begun handing over units at its prestigious M3M Antalya Hills project in Gurugram. Spanning 33 acres, the development offers exclusive low-rise residences inspired by Mediterranean architecture. With occupancy certified, this project highlights M3M's commitment to timely delivery and caters to evolving homebuyer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:58 IST
M3M India Unveils Possession at Antalya Hills, Sector 79: A New Standard in Premium Living
M3M India Commences Possession at M3M Antalya Hills in Sector 79, Gurugram. Image Credit: ANI
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M3M India, a prominent real estate developer, has launched the possession phase of its high-end residential project, M3M Antalya Hills, located in Sector 79, Gurugram. Celebrated as a hallmark of quality and timely completion, the development recently received its Occupancy Certificate (OC), signifying a major corporate milestone.

Nestled at the base of the Aravalli range, the sprawling 33-acre estate features 2,540 ingeniously crafted low-rise residences, each building hosting merely four apartments to maximize privacy. The project, which required an investment of Rs. 1520 crore, is anticipated to yield a revenue of Rs. 4,000 crore, strengthening M3M's financial standing in Gurugram's competitive housing market.

This Mediterranean-style community promises a holistic lifestyle, complete with a state-of-the-art clubhouse, sports facilities, and exquisite gardens. Ensuring safety and convenience, the gated community offers round-the-clock surveillance and seamless access to NH-48 and SPR. As public transport evolves, Sector 79 remains an attractive residential locale thanks to its rapid infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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