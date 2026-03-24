M3M India Unveils Possession at Antalya Hills, Sector 79: A New Standard in Premium Living

M3M India, a prominent real estate developer, has launched the possession phase of its high-end residential project, M3M Antalya Hills, located in Sector 79, Gurugram. Celebrated as a hallmark of quality and timely completion, the development recently received its Occupancy Certificate (OC), signifying a major corporate milestone.

Nestled at the base of the Aravalli range, the sprawling 33-acre estate features 2,540 ingeniously crafted low-rise residences, each building hosting merely four apartments to maximize privacy. The project, which required an investment of Rs. 1520 crore, is anticipated to yield a revenue of Rs. 4,000 crore, strengthening M3M's financial standing in Gurugram's competitive housing market.

This Mediterranean-style community promises a holistic lifestyle, complete with a state-of-the-art clubhouse, sports facilities, and exquisite gardens. Ensuring safety and convenience, the gated community offers round-the-clock surveillance and seamless access to NH-48 and SPR. As public transport evolves, Sector 79 remains an attractive residential locale thanks to its rapid infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)