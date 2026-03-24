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Escorts Kubota Greenfield Expansion: A Bold Step Forward

Escorts Kubota has secured a 154-acre land from YEIDA to establish a new manufacturing plant in the YEIDA Industrial area. This greenfield project aims to boost production capacity. The company hasn't shared financial specifics, and its stock rose by 1.98% to Rs 2,928 on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:09 IST
Escorts Kubota Greenfield Expansion: A Bold Step Forward
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Escorts Kubota, a prominent player in farm and construction equipment manufacturing, announced significant expansion plans on Tuesday. The company has acquired a 154-acre land parcel from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for a new manufacturing facility.

The selected site, located in Sector-10 of the YEIDA Industrial area, will host the greenfield project intended to significantly enhance the firm's production capabilities. Despite the major development, Escorts Kubota has yet to reveal the financial scope of the investment.

Following the announcement, Escorts Kubota shares experienced a notable increase, closing at Rs 2,928, marking a 1.98% rise on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

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