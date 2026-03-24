Escorts Kubota Greenfield Expansion: A Bold Step Forward

Escorts Kubota, a prominent player in farm and construction equipment manufacturing, announced significant expansion plans on Tuesday. The company has acquired a 154-acre land parcel from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for a new manufacturing facility.

The selected site, located in Sector-10 of the YEIDA Industrial area, will host the greenfield project intended to significantly enhance the firm's production capabilities. Despite the major development, Escorts Kubota has yet to reveal the financial scope of the investment.

Following the announcement, Escorts Kubota shares experienced a notable increase, closing at Rs 2,928, marking a 1.98% rise on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)