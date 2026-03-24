Turmeric Trade Shaken: War Impacts Marathwada's Export Market

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has led to a significant disruption in turmeric exports from Maharashtra's Marathwada region. This has resulted in a sharp decline in domestic prices from Rs 16,500 to Rs 13,000 per quintal, according to Shiv Sena MLC Hemant Patil.

Patil stated that turmeric fields, spanning nearly 2 lakh hectares in Hingoli district, see their produce halted due to the conflict. The Vasmat variety, boasting a Geographical Identification (GI) tag, is typically exported to the Gulf and African countries. The cessation of trade has caused a downturn in the local market.

Prakash Soni, a trader from Hingoli, highlighted the tangible effects of the halted exports, noting further potential declines in turmeric prices. Despite India exporting significant quantities of turmeric, this regional impact underscores the larger economic consequences of geopolitical tensions.