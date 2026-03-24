Navigating the Strait of Hormuz: India's Strategic Shipping Route

In a critical development, Indian vessels have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage linking the oil-rich Persian Gulf to open oceans, without requiring permissions from Iran, despite the ongoing military tensions in the region.

A senior Indian official has reiterated that international conventions permit unimpeded navigation through this narrow channel, which plays a pivotal role in global energy shipments. Shipping companies and their contracting entities independently assess the safety and decide on transiting through the strait.

Amidst the complex geopolitical climate, two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have traversed the strait, highlighting the strategic importance of maintaining India's energy supply chain despite regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)