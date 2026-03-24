Welspun Corp Restructures Stake in East Pipes Through Strategic Transfer
Welspun Mauritius Holdings is transferring its 22% stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry to its subsidiary, Welspun Pipes Inc in the USA. The SAR 979.90 million transaction aligns with strategic restructuring efforts, boosting Welspun Pipes' position in the Saudi Arabian market.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to consolidate its holdings, Welspun Mauritius Holdings will transfer its 22% stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry to Welspun Pipes Inc, USA. The transaction, valued at 979.90 million SAR, has been sanctioned by the boards of the respective subsidiaries of Welspun Corp.
Having been completed on the Tadawul Stock Exchange, the deal reiterates Welspun Corp's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Until now, East Pipes was an associate of Welspun Mauritius Holdings, but post-transaction, it will be associated with Welspun Pipes Inc.
Previously, in November 2024, Woinskpa Mauritius Holdings had divested a minor 5% stake in East Pipes, showing a continued strategic realignment of its international investments. The transfer represents a calculated step in Welspun's long-term strategy for global market integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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