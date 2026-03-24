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Jefferies' Shares Tumble Amid Acquisition Speculation

Jefferies' shares fell after Bloomberg News reported that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) isn't planning an immediate takeover, countering a Financial Times report. Despite a significant dip in stock value, Jefferies remains a crucial player in investment banking, facing investor scrutiny and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:28 IST
Jefferies' Shares Tumble Amid Acquisition Speculation
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Jefferies' stock experienced a sharp decline after Bloomberg reported that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) of Japan is not considering a takeover of the U.S. bank, countering earlier speculations. The U.S. bank saw its shares jump over 10% initially but lost three-fourths of those gains following this clarification.

Japan's second-largest bank, owning a 20% stake in Jefferies, cites obstacles in further integration with Jefferies, which has been grappling with investor confidence issues due to significant financial losses. Despite these setbacks, Jefferies is projected to report strong earnings, with mergers and acquisitions poised for recovery in 2026.

Speculation about a potential takeover continues amidst challenges like regulatory scrutiny due to the foreign ownership aspect, which could complicate any future acquisition. Meanwhile, Jefferies is set to navigate ongoing legal disputes and strategize a revival in their stock performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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