Security Standoff: TSA Officers Struggle Amidst Budget Impasse
Delays and potential security risks are heightening at airports due to a funding standoff affecting 50,000 TSA officers. With hundreds resigning, prolonged wait times, and officers taking desperate measures to cope financially, the crisis continues. Legislation for a 10% bonus is introduced amidst ongoing political disputes.
The Homeland Security Department will report to Congress that a funding standoff has left 50,000 airport security officers unpaid, causing significant airport delays and security risks. Ha McNeill from TSA will testify that 460 officers have resigned since the dispute began, following a previous resignation of 1,110 during the 2025 shutdown.
With travel volumes 5% higher this spring, TSA is struggling and absences have surged, leading to waits up to 4.5 hours at airports. Agents face severe financial strains, including homelessness and working multiple jobs. Democrats are withholding DHS funds to push for changes in immigration policies after incidents involving ICE, a move opposed by Republicans.
U.S. immigration and Homeland Security agents are stepping in at airports for screening assistance, but the absence rate of TSA officers remains high. Senator Ruben Gallego proposed a 10% pay bonus for DHS employees working without pay since the partial shutdown began, highlighting ongoing financial challenges for those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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