IKS Health and Certilytics Pioneer AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution
IKS Health and Certilytics expand their partnership to bridge the payer-provider gap in healthcare using AI. Their collaboration focuses on three key areas: prior authorization transparency, member engagement, and consumer price transparency, aiming to enhance care delivery with predictive analytics and human oversight.
- Country:
- United States
In a groundbreaking move aimed at revolutionizing healthcare, IKS Health and Certilytics are expanding their strategic partnership. Announced on March 25, the collaboration seeks to leverage AI-driven intelligence to bridge the gap between payers and providers, turning predictive insights into safe and coordinated clinical actions.
As the healthcare industry adopts agentic AI, Certilytics' BrainstormAI® Studio and CertHLM™ will integrate with IKS Health's Care Enablement Platform. This alliance promises an advanced ecosystem where AI agents manage complex tasks such as prior authorization and patient outreach, under continuous human oversight.
The partnership focuses on three strategic use cases: improving prior authorization transparency, enhancing member engagement, and increasing consumer price transparency, ultimately reducing the administrative burden and improving patient care speed.