IKS Health and Certilytics Pioneer AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution

In a groundbreaking move aimed at revolutionizing healthcare, IKS Health and Certilytics are expanding their strategic partnership. Announced on March 25, the collaboration seeks to leverage AI-driven intelligence to bridge the gap between payers and providers, turning predictive insights into safe and coordinated clinical actions.

As the healthcare industry adopts agentic AI, Certilytics' BrainstormAI® Studio and CertHLM™ will integrate with IKS Health's Care Enablement Platform. This alliance promises an advanced ecosystem where AI agents manage complex tasks such as prior authorization and patient outreach, under continuous human oversight.

The partnership focuses on three strategic use cases: improving prior authorization transparency, enhancing member engagement, and increasing consumer price transparency, ultimately reducing the administrative burden and improving patient care speed.