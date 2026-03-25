Left Menu

OMCs Reassure Nation: Ample Fuel Supply in the Face of Rumours

Leading Oil Marketing Companies assert no fuel shortage, countering recent scarcity claims. BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL confirm stable supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG nationwide, urging the public to dismiss fears and avoid panic buying. Fuel chains operate smoothly amid concerns over global energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:44 IST
OMCs Reassure Nation: Ample Fuel Supply in the Face of Rumours
Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum (Photo/@IndianOilcl/@BPCLimited/@HPCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released statements debunking reports of fuel shortages across the country, assuring the public that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies remain robust. Amid circulating rumors of scarcity, OMCs have labeled these claims as baseless.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) emphasized its role as a net exporter in a public address, reinforcing that there are no disruptions in supply chains and that adequate stocks are available. BPCL has urged citizens to steer clear of unnecessary panic buying and maintain regular consumption habits.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) echoed this sentiment, committing to seamless fuel availability across its network. Indian Oil also provided real-time updates to demonstrate ongoing stable operations. The backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict highlights the importance of reassuring the public amidst international energy security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026