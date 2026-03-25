OMCs Reassure Nation: Ample Fuel Supply in the Face of Rumours

Leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released statements debunking reports of fuel shortages across the country, assuring the public that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies remain robust. Amid circulating rumors of scarcity, OMCs have labeled these claims as baseless.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) emphasized its role as a net exporter in a public address, reinforcing that there are no disruptions in supply chains and that adequate stocks are available. BPCL has urged citizens to steer clear of unnecessary panic buying and maintain regular consumption habits.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) echoed this sentiment, committing to seamless fuel availability across its network. Indian Oil also provided real-time updates to demonstrate ongoing stable operations. The backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict highlights the importance of reassuring the public amidst international energy security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)