Pratik Gandhi Joins TimBuckDo: Redefining Brand Ambassador Role

In a strategic leap that blends celebrity influence with genuine mentorship, TimBuckDo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has appointed actor Pratik Gandhi as its brand ambassador, following a pivotal interaction on the business reality show Ideabaaz.

The collaboration transcends the usual scope of endorsements, positioning Gandhi as TimBuckDo's Chief Bro Officer, a symbolic role designed to enhance relatability and trust within its student-centric ecosystem. With his background in multiple early gigs, Gandhi lends authenticity to his role, helping students navigate the complex gig economy.

This move, validated through data-driven campaigns, signals TimBuckDo's commitment to transforming influencer partnerships into integral aspects of ecosystem building, offering structured opportunities and guidance to students, thereby aligning with modern-day values of authenticity and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)