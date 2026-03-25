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Pratik Gandhi Joins TimBuckDo: Redefining Brand Ambassador Role

TimBuckDo Innovations appoints actor Pratik Gandhi as its brand ambassador, transforming a business reality show interaction into a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to build a relatable and trusted ecosystem, focusing on student guidance through Pratik's lived experiences in the gig economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:36 IST
Pratik Gandhi Joins TimBuckDo: Redefining Brand Ambassador Role
TimbuckDo Appoints Actor Pratik Gandhi as Brand Ambassador: A power-packed collaboration to redefine the future of work. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a strategic leap that blends celebrity influence with genuine mentorship, TimBuckDo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has appointed actor Pratik Gandhi as its brand ambassador, following a pivotal interaction on the business reality show Ideabaaz.

The collaboration transcends the usual scope of endorsements, positioning Gandhi as TimBuckDo's Chief Bro Officer, a symbolic role designed to enhance relatability and trust within its student-centric ecosystem. With his background in multiple early gigs, Gandhi lends authenticity to his role, helping students navigate the complex gig economy.

This move, validated through data-driven campaigns, signals TimBuckDo's commitment to transforming influencer partnerships into integral aspects of ecosystem building, offering structured opportunities and guidance to students, thereby aligning with modern-day values of authenticity and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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