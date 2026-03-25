Kenya Seals Historic Trade Deal with China: Opening New Export Horizons

Kenya has successfully concluded trade negotiations with China, as President William Ruto announced on Wednesday. This final agreement comes two months after Kenya disclosed a preliminary deal promising duty-free access to the Chinese market for 98% of its exports.

The deal signals strengthened ties between East Africa's largest economy and China. Ruto's previous state visit to Beijing facilitated several financing and cooperation accords, solidifying the bilateral trade heavily skewed in China's favor. Ruto shared this development at a conference aimed at boosting foreign investment.

While Kenya continues to engage with Washington on a separate trade agreement, some U.S. officials have criticized the nation's deepening Chinese relations. Ruto defended the strategy as crucial for increasing exports and bridging the trade imbalance with China. The Kenyan economy demonstrated resilience, with stable inflation and currency, and record foreign direct investment over $2 billion in 2025, marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)