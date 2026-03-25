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Kenya Seals Historic Trade Deal with China: Opening New Export Horizons

Kenya has finalized a trade deal with China, granting duty-free access to 98% of its exports to China. This agreement strengthens Kenya-China relations, despite criticism from U.S. officials. President Ruto emphasized Kenya's economic resilience and rising foreign investment, defending the strategic partnership with China as key to reducing the trade gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:49 IST
Kenya Seals Historic Trade Deal with China: Opening New Export Horizons
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Kenya has successfully concluded trade negotiations with China, as President William Ruto announced on Wednesday. This final agreement comes two months after Kenya disclosed a preliminary deal promising duty-free access to the Chinese market for 98% of its exports.

The deal signals strengthened ties between East Africa's largest economy and China. Ruto's previous state visit to Beijing facilitated several financing and cooperation accords, solidifying the bilateral trade heavily skewed in China's favor. Ruto shared this development at a conference aimed at boosting foreign investment.

While Kenya continues to engage with Washington on a separate trade agreement, some U.S. officials have criticized the nation's deepening Chinese relations. Ruto defended the strategy as crucial for increasing exports and bridging the trade imbalance with China. The Kenyan economy demonstrated resilience, with stable inflation and currency, and record foreign direct investment over $2 billion in 2025, marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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