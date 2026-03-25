War in Iran Derails German Economic Recovery
The Ifo institute reports a decline in German business morale due to the ongoing war in Iran, impacting hopes for economic recovery. The business climate index fell to 86.4 in March, with uncertainties around the Strait of Hormuz further depressing business sentiment. Analysts predict stagnation if conflicts persist.
German business morale has seen a sharp decline in March as the ongoing conflict in Iran threatens the economic recovery of Europe's largest economy. The Ifo institute revealed on Wednesday that the business climate index dropped to 86.4 from 88.4 in February.
This decline matches the predictions of analysts, though many had forecasted a slightly steeper drop to 86.1. Economic sentiment is increasingly pessimistic amid the prolonged conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with warnings that continued unrest could bring noticeable economic disruptions to Germany.
The composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) corroborates these concerns, showing a slowdown in Germany's private sector growth, with rising energy and freight costs due to the Middle East conflict posing further economic challenges.