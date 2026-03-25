War in Iran Derails German Economic Recovery

German business morale has seen a sharp decline in March as the ongoing conflict in Iran threatens the economic recovery of Europe's largest economy. The Ifo institute revealed on Wednesday that the business climate index dropped to 86.4 from 88.4 in February.

This decline matches the predictions of analysts, though many had forecasted a slightly steeper drop to 86.1. Economic sentiment is increasingly pessimistic amid the prolonged conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with warnings that continued unrest could bring noticeable economic disruptions to Germany.

The composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) corroborates these concerns, showing a slowdown in Germany's private sector growth, with rising energy and freight costs due to the Middle East conflict posing further economic challenges.