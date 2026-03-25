Sri Lanka's Economic Resilience Amid Global Conflicts
Facing external challenges from the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Sri Lanka anticipates securing two IMF tranches to stabilize its economy. The IMF is set to assess the country’s reform program, with the possibility of releasing USD 700 million. Despite global volatility, Sri Lanka's strong forex reserves bolster its economic outlook.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka faces external economic challenges stemming from the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. In response, the nation aims to secure two financial tranches from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), designed to help stabilize its economy.
An IMF team is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, conducting the fifth and sixth reviews of the country's reform programme, which is underpinned by the global lender's Extended Fund Facility (EFF). These tranches could potentially unlock USD 700 million of the USD 2.9 billion bailout package agreed for 2023.
Despite the looming uncertainties, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe remains optimistic about the country's resilience. He highlighted the enhanced capacity to manage external shocks, citing a forex reserve buffer of USD 7.3 billion, the highest recorded as of February.