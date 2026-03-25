Sri Lanka's Economic Resilience Amid Global Conflicts

Sri Lanka faces external economic challenges stemming from the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. In response, the nation aims to secure two financial tranches from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), designed to help stabilize its economy.

An IMF team is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, conducting the fifth and sixth reviews of the country's reform programme, which is underpinned by the global lender's Extended Fund Facility (EFF). These tranches could potentially unlock USD 700 million of the USD 2.9 billion bailout package agreed for 2023.

Despite the looming uncertainties, Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe remains optimistic about the country's resilience. He highlighted the enhanced capacity to manage external shocks, citing a forex reserve buffer of USD 7.3 billion, the highest recorded as of February.