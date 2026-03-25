Revving Up: Motherson Joins Forces with Hellmann for Automotive Supply Chain Revolution

Samvardhana Motherson International has formed a joint venture with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics to revolutionize supply chain solutions in the automotive industry. The new venture, set to operate from Dubai, strategically merges Hellmann's extensive logistics network with Motherson's automotive prowess.

Through this collaboration, they plan to foster a more resilient, agile, and sustainable global logistics network. Key industry players will benefit, as the initiative promises improved access for more than 30,000 suppliers and OEMs worldwide.

According to Arjun Kochhar, CEO of Motherson's Logistics Solutions Business Division, the partnership aims to navigate the fast-evolving global environment. Madhav Kurup, Global CEO at Hellmann, emphasized their commitment to enhancing automotive logistics with smarter processes and future-ready solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)