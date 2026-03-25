Sterling Holds Firm Amid Middle East Tensions

Sterling held its ground on Wednesday, with traders carefully evaluating the economic repercussions of the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. The pound showed minimal change against the dollar, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

The conflict saw its latest escalation as Israel and Iran carried out airstrikes on each other, though Iran dismissed claims of ongoing negotiations with the U.S. The tensions have led oil prices to dip, with Brent crude futures falling significantly.

The conflict's ripple effects are manifesting in the British economy, with inflation expectations heightening and growth slowing. The Bank of England faces pressure to reconsider interest rate strategies in response to energy price-induced inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)