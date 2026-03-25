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Tragedy Strikes Family on Pokaran-Jaisalmer Route

A tragic accident on the Pokaran-Jaisalmer route left two dead and eight injured when a vehicle overturned. The family was returning to their village in Jaisalmer after visiting Ramdevra. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver attempted to avoid a cow, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes Family on Pokaran-Jaisalmer Route
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Pokaran-Jaisalmer route as a family vehicle overturned, leading to the death of two individuals and injuries to eight others, according to local police. The family was en route to their home village, Thayiat, after a trip to the religious site, Ramdevra.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control while trying to avoid a cow, resulting in the vehicle overturning near Chacha village. Among the casualties were Gopal Singh and Gordhan Singh, while most of the injured comprised women and children.

Out of the injured, three individuals were transferred to Jodhpur for critical care, while the rest, including the driver, are receiving treatment at a local medical facility. The investigation into the exact circumstances continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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