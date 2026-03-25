Currency Markets in Limbo Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Currency markets paused on Wednesday amid uncertainties over U.S.-Iran relations, with traders erring on the side of caution. President Trump signaled progress in negotiations, yet Tehran refuted direct talks, leaving the financial world in suspense.

The U.S. had floated a 15-point proposal to Tehran while tensions flared with Israel. The U.S. dollar index strengthened slightly, in contrast to the euro and British pound remaining largely unchanged. Inflation concerns loomed as Middle Eastern hostilities threatened economic stability.

Market dynamics displayed a dichotomy: equities rallying while crude oil prices dipped nearly 5%. This reflects a waiting game in currency markets, echoed by experts citing a lack of clear catalysts for change in the immediate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)