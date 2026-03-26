JBS Reports Flat Profit Despite Record Revenue Surge

JBS, the world's largest meat company, reported a nearly flat net profit for the fourth quarter. Despite record revenue, tighter margins, particularly in its U.S. beef sector, impacted the outcome.

The Brazilian powerhouse registered a net profit of $415 million from October to December, marking a 0.5% rise year-on-year. However, this figure fell short of the $428 million predicted by analysts polled by LSEG.

Revenue soared by 15% to a record $23.06 billion, largely due to robust sales in North American and Brazilian beef markets. However, challenges such as reduced cattle availability in the U.S. have increased costs, compressing margins in the company's largest revenue-generating division.