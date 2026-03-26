JBS Reports Flat Profit Despite Record Revenue Surge
JBS, the world's largest meat company, announced a nearly unchanged Q4 net profit, influenced by record revenue offset by narrowed margins, notably in its U.S. beef sector. Net profit reached $415 million, slightly below expectations, while revenue reached $23.06 billion due to increased sales in North America and Brazil.
JBS, the world's largest meat company, reported a nearly flat net profit for the fourth quarter. Despite record revenue, tighter margins, particularly in its U.S. beef sector, impacted the outcome.
The Brazilian powerhouse registered a net profit of $415 million from October to December, marking a 0.5% rise year-on-year. However, this figure fell short of the $428 million predicted by analysts polled by LSEG.
Revenue soared by 15% to a record $23.06 billion, largely due to robust sales in North American and Brazilian beef markets. However, challenges such as reduced cattle availability in the U.S. have increased costs, compressing margins in the company's largest revenue-generating division.
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