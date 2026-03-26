Left Menu

Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Friendly Nations

Iran has permitted India and other friendly countries like China and Russia to use the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, a strategic waterway vital for global oil and LNG transportation. Amid rising tensions and global concern, India is diplomatically working to resolve conflicts affecting this vital corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:30 IST
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Friendly Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has opened the crucial Strait of Hormuz to certain friendly nations, including India, China, and Russia, allowing them to use the passage for commercial shipping. This move comes amid heightened tensions and a virtual blockade of the strategic waterway, which has led to a surge in global oil and gas prices.

During a statement aired on Iranian State TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the allowance for these nations. However, he emphasized that access would be denied to ships associated with Iran's adversaries, citing the ongoing regional conflict as a reason for this restriction.

The situation has spurred global concern over the potential disruption of commercial shipping. India's diplomatic efforts are keenly focused on resolving the tensions in West Asia to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vital energy supplies through the Strait, critical for fuel and fertilizer security.

TRENDING

1
Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award

Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award

 India
2
Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

 India
3
The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

The Shifting Glitter: Gold's Roller-Coaster Ride Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
4
RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

RoboSense Achieves Record Profit in 2025 with Robotics Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026