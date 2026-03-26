Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Friendly Nations
Iran has permitted India and other friendly countries like China and Russia to use the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, a strategic waterway vital for global oil and LNG transportation. Amid rising tensions and global concern, India is diplomatically working to resolve conflicts affecting this vital corridor.
Iran has opened the crucial Strait of Hormuz to certain friendly nations, including India, China, and Russia, allowing them to use the passage for commercial shipping. This move comes amid heightened tensions and a virtual blockade of the strategic waterway, which has led to a surge in global oil and gas prices.
During a statement aired on Iranian State TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the allowance for these nations. However, he emphasized that access would be denied to ships associated with Iran's adversaries, citing the ongoing regional conflict as a reason for this restriction.
The situation has spurred global concern over the potential disruption of commercial shipping. India's diplomatic efforts are keenly focused on resolving the tensions in West Asia to ensure an uninterrupted flow of vital energy supplies through the Strait, critical for fuel and fertilizer security.
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