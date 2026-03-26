Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

A devastating accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, involving a private bus and tipper resulted in 13 fatalities and 22 injuries. Authorities, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, expressed condolences. The incident is under investigation, and efforts are underway to assist victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:53 IST
Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, when a private travels bus collided with a tipper, resulting in 13 fatalities and 22 injuries, according to police reports. Following earlier estimates suggesting 14 victims, an official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revised the death toll to 13.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to provide exceptional medical care to the injured.

Reports indicate the bus hit the tipper's fuel tank, causing an explosion. Initial investigation suggests the bus strayed into the opposite lane. Rescue operations continue and a command center has been established to aid families. Senior officials, along with state support, are ensuring comprehensive assistance and a thorough probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

 China
2
Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
3
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

 India
4
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026