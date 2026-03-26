Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

A devastating accident occurred in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, when a private travels bus collided with a tipper, resulting in 13 fatalities and 22 injuries, according to police reports. Following earlier estimates suggesting 14 victims, an official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revised the death toll to 13.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. Modi pledged Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to provide exceptional medical care to the injured.

Reports indicate the bus hit the tipper's fuel tank, causing an explosion. Initial investigation suggests the bus strayed into the opposite lane. Rescue operations continue and a command center has been established to aid families. Senior officials, along with state support, are ensuring comprehensive assistance and a thorough probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)