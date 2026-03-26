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Middha Ventures Launches to Boost India's Startup Ecosystem

Abhishek Middha has launched Middha Ventures, the investment arm of Middha Global, to support early-stage startups in India. Based in Mumbai, the family office aims to provide both capital and strategic support to high-potential startups. Initial investments include Ruskle and Fitreak, signaling strong market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:37 IST
Middha Ventures Launches to Boost India's Startup Ecosystem
Abhishek Middha- Founder Middha Ventures. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Entrepreneur Abhishek Middha has formally entered India's vibrant startup scene by launching Middha Ventures, the investment arm of Middha Global. Positioned in Mumbai, the firm will function as a family office, focusing on supporting high-potential startups in consumer and emerging sectors with both financial and strategic resources.

The newly established venture has already announced investments in Ruskle and Fitreak, two promising early-stage startups. Ruskle, valued at INR 14 crore, is pioneering innovation in India's traditional rusk market by introducing flavors targeted at younger consumers, while Fitreak is enhancing the fitness and wellness marketplace through curated commerce and AI-driven recommendations.

Middha Ventures' launch highlights the strategy of backing founders who combine strong product vision with unique market approaches. This move aligns with a growing trend of traditional business entities investing in the startup ecosystem, leveraging long-term capital and operational expertise to nurture early-stage companies, amidst India's entrepreneurial surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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