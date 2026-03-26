Middha Ventures: A New Chapter in India's Startup Ecosystem

Entrepreneur Abhishek Middha has inaugurated Middha Ventures, marking his foray into India's burgeoning startup scene. Based in Mumbai, the investment firm seeks to nurture high-potential startups with a focus on innovation and strategic backing.

Middha Ventures has already made investments in two promising startups: Ruskle, India's pioneering flavored rusk brand, and Fitreak, a fitness and wellness marketplace. The investment in Ruskle, valued at INR 14 crore, highlights Middha's focus on consumer sector innovation. Fitreak, which received INR 70 lacs, aims to address the fragmented fitness market with a curated approach.

Middha's strategy reflects a commitment to founders who exhibit clear vision and execution strength. The initiative is part of a broader trend of business families entering the startup ecosystem, bringing deep operational experience and patient capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)