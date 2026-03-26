Barclays Dismisses Systemic Risk in Strained Private Credit Markets

Despite growing concerns about the private credit market, Barclays has downplayed the risk of significant losses affecting the broader financial system. The bank's analysis indicates that most private credit assets are held by stable, long-term institutional investors.

While retail exposure in private credit has increased, it remains limited, reducing the threat of widespread selling pressure. According to Barclays, even though the asset class has expanded and become more interconnected, systemic risk is not imminent.

Concerns about software company valuations have pressured alternative asset managers, testing lenders' discipline. Barclays suggests that any potential market shakeout will be gradual, with slowdowns in payouts and isolated losses rather than sharp corrections.

(With inputs from agencies.)