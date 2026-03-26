In a move aimed at countering Western naval interventions, Russia will begin providing naval escorts to its cargo ships. This announcement comes amid growing incidents of Russian vessels being intercepted, a development likely to fuel maritime tensions.

The Maritime Board of Russia, chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, outlined new security protocols focused on the Azov-Black Sea basin and Baltic Sea regions. There is no clarification yet on whether these escorts will extend beyond these areas.

This decision follows European initiatives to target Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' which navigates complex geopolitics and sanctions to supply hydrocarbons to key markets such as India and China.