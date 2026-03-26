Russia to Escort Cargo Ships Amid Rising Naval Tensions
Russia's maritime authority has announced naval escorts for cargo ships following increased interceptions by Western navies. This decision, primarily affecting the Azov-Black Sea basin and the Baltic Sea, is in response to disruptions of Russia's fleet transporting hydrocarbons amid Western sanctions. Measures aim to enhance security and coordination.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a move aimed at countering Western naval interventions, Russia will begin providing naval escorts to its cargo ships. This announcement comes amid growing incidents of Russian vessels being intercepted, a development likely to fuel maritime tensions.
The Maritime Board of Russia, chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, outlined new security protocols focused on the Azov-Black Sea basin and Baltic Sea regions. There is no clarification yet on whether these escorts will extend beyond these areas.
This decision follows European initiatives to target Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' which navigates complex geopolitics and sanctions to supply hydrocarbons to key markets such as India and China.