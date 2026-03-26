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Norwegian Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Interest Rate Speculation

Norway's central bank maintained its interest rate but indicated a likely increase in future meetings, revising its forecast up to possibly 4.5%. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, including war in the Middle East, inflation remains above target. The policy committee deliberated a rate rise but unanimously opted for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:46 IST
Norwegian Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Interest Rate Speculation
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Norway's central bank has opted to keep its policy interest rate unchanged, as anticipated, but hinted at a potential increase during upcoming meetings. This decision comes as the bank revises its policy rate forecast upwards, indicating a possible rise to between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of the year, up from the present 4.0%.

The announcement saw the Norwegian crown strengthen against the euro, reaching 11.16 from 11.19 just beforehand. Despite the higher-than-normal uncertainty caused by the Middle Eastern conflict, Governor Ida Wolden Bache noted that the committee believes a rate hike may become necessary soon. All economists surveyed by Reuters had accurately predicted the lack of immediate change.

Released minutes reveal that members debated raising the rate now but ultimately chose to wait, despite ongoing inflation concerns and fluctuating commodity prices. While Norway's core inflation eased to 3.0% in February, it remains above the central bank's 2.0% target, prompting discussions on future rate adjustments to tackle inflation.

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