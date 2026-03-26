Blue-Collar Boom: A Shift in India's Labour Market

A significant rise in blue-collar wages has outpaced several white-collar positions in India, indicating a substantial shift in the labour market, according to data from WorkIndia. The report, released on Thursday, reveals an 8.60% increase in average minimum salaries for blue-collar roles over the past year.

In contrast, white-collar jobs reported a slower 6.75% growth. Jobs in delivery, driving, and automobiles saw salary hikes of up to 16%, while manufacturing roles experienced an 11% increase. Despite the rise, the report highlights ongoing gender pay disparities, with men earning significantly more than women in comparable roles.

The IT sector continues to lead with the highest base salaries, despite operational roles experiencing the fastest wage gains. Metropolitan areas also maintain higher salary levels compared to smaller cities. WorkIndia co-founder and CEO Nilesh Dungarwal emphasizes the urgency of addressing skill and gender disparities in India's evolving job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)