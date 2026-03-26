FTSE Indexes Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict Uncertainty

On Thursday, London's FTSE indexes saw a significant drop, losing over 1% as uncertainty surrounding the cessation of the Middle East conflict continued to affect market sentiment.

President Donald Trump claimed Iran's eagerness for negotiation, contrasting Iran's stance of no plans for talks. The FTSE 100 dipped by 1.1% as of 1013 GMT, interrupting its two-day gains, while the FTSE 250 declined by 1.2%.

Energy stocks rose 0.6% as oil prices rebounded, alleviating some losses due to concerns about the prolonged conflict affecting energy supplies. Meanwhile, precious metal miners suffered a 4.4% decline linked to gold price fluctuations amid the volatile situation. The UK's economic forecast received the largest downgrade in the OECD's update, expecting higher inflation. Notably, Next soared 5.1% following reassuring sales figures despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, while other retailers faced downturns.

(With inputs from agencies.)