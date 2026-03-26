Dollar Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar held its ground against major currencies on Thursday as traders anxiously awaited further developments in the ongoing Iran conflict. The situation has significant implications for oil prices, inflation, and central bank policies, leaving many market participants on edge as they speculate on future economic directions.

Iran's foreign minister revealed that Tehran is contemplating a U.S. proposal to end the war, but ruled out immediate negotiations, leaving global markets directionless. The dollar has been a strong performer since the conflict began in February, benefiting from the U.S.'s position as a net energy exporter, unlike Europe, Japan, and Britain.

Currency markets have been largely dictated by oil and gas prices, with the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz causing a spike in energy costs. This has led to revised inflation expectations and increased confidence in the Federal Reserve maintaining its current policy. In contrast, Europe's central banks are pricing in potential rate hikes to tackle inflation, despite policymakers monitoring for a possible need to prioritize growth support.

(With inputs from agencies.)