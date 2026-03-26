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Navigating Geopolitical Waves: Iran's Strategic Play

Iran has allowed friendly nations like India, China, and Russia to navigate the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions. This strategic move comes as Iran blocks adversaries' access, impacting global oil prices. India's diplomatic efforts focus on resolving the conflict to ensure energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:42 IST
Navigating Geopolitical Waves: Iran's Strategic Play
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Iran has taken a strategic stance by allowing friendly nations, including India, China, and Russia, to continue using the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping, according to Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The narrow strait, a crucial global trade route, is at the heart of rising tensions as Iran restricts access to countries it deems adversaries.

The blockade has led to a spike in global oil and gas prices, given the Strait's role in handling roughly 20% of the world's oil and LNG trade. Araghchi emphasized that the strait remains open to allies but is inaccessible to enemy ships amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

Diplomatic efforts by India focus on resolving the West Asian conflict to ensure energy and fertilizer security. The international community, meanwhile, remains on edge, with US President Donald Trump warning of severe consequences should the blockade persist.

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