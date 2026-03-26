British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis

British Airways is expanding its flight capacity between India and the UK in response to increased travel demand caused by the West Asia crisis. As per Thursday's announcement, the carrier will introduce an additional daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow from April 7 to May 31.

Furthermore, British Airways will operate a third daily flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow between May 15 and 31. This strategic move aims to provide enhanced travel options and flexibility for passengers amid ongoing regional disruptions.

With these increases, the airline plans to operate up to 63 weekly flights and offer more than 1,000 additional seats per week on this route. British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, emphasized India's strategic significance to the airline's global network.

(With inputs from agencies.)