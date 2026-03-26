British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis
British Airways will operate extra flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow from April 7 to May 31 to address increased demand due to disruptions in West Asia. The airline will increase capacity by adding additional weekly flights, providing over 1,000 more seats between India and the UK.
- Country:
- India
British Airways is expanding its flight capacity between India and the UK in response to increased travel demand caused by the West Asia crisis. As per Thursday's announcement, the carrier will introduce an additional daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow from April 7 to May 31.
Furthermore, British Airways will operate a third daily flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow between May 15 and 31. This strategic move aims to provide enhanced travel options and flexibility for passengers amid ongoing regional disruptions.
With these increases, the airline plans to operate up to 63 weekly flights and offer more than 1,000 additional seats per week on this route. British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, emphasized India's strategic significance to the airline's global network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British Airways
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- London Heathrow
- flights
- demand
- West Asia crisis
- capacity
- travel
- India-UK
ALSO READ
Court's Roar: Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability in Tiger Conservation Case
Thunderstorm Disrupts Kolkata, Affects Flights
High Court Demands Clarity on Jharkhand's Burn Wards
MLAs Demand Respect at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Tensions Escalate Over Donbas: U.S. Demands Ukraine Surrender for Security Guarantees