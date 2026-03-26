Nayara Energy Raises Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Surge

Nayara Energy, a leading private fuel retailer in India, has adjusted its petrol and diesel prices upwards by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively. This move, sources suggest, is a response to the soaring international oil prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel marketing companies in India have been facing mounting pressure with retail prices of petrol and diesel remaining stagnant, despite a significant increase in global oil rates since late February. This stagnation has compelled Nayara to pass on some of the input cost increases to consumers.

The company emphasizes its commitment to maintaining consistent fuel supply, despite current market challenges. Meanwhile, other players in the market, including state-owned firms, have yet to adjust prices, continuing to absorb fluctuations in oil costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)