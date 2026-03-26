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Revolutionizing Home Loans: The Launch of Gruh Sugam Portal

The National Housing Bank has launched the Gruh Sugam Portal to simplify home loan processes for defense and government employees from their posting locations. This initiative aims to boost digital lending adoption, enhance financial inclusion, and promote affordable housing finance across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:02 IST
Revolutionizing Home Loans: The Launch of Gruh Sugam Portal
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  • India

The National Housing Bank, the premier agency tasked with fostering a cost-effective housing finance system, announced the launch of the Gruh Sugam Portal on Thursday.

Specifically designed for defense and government personnel, the portal promises to simplify the home loan application process, allowing individuals to apply from their current posting locations. This digital leap is poised to accelerate financial inclusion and foster affordable housing across the country.

By enabling digital registrations and direct loan applications, the initiative eliminates the need for agency visits, facilitating seamless access to housing finance for defense, paramilitary forces, and government employees nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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